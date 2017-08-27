Flooding remains threat as rain continues in SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla. A flood warning was issued early Sunday for Lee County.

The warning lasts until 10:45 a.m., the National Weather Service said. All of Southwest Florida is also under a flood watch until 8 p.m.

A flood warning means flooding is imminent or already taking place, and a watch means conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. Click here for more on the difference between the two.

A storm producing frequent lightning was working its way onto Fort Myers Beach as of 8 a.m., WINK meteorologist Brooke Silverang said. Click here for live radar.