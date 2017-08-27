Bonita Springs woman, 23, succumbs to injuries in Lee County crash

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. One person died Sunday from injuries sustained in a crash on McGregor Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Natalie Thoennes, 23, of Bonita Springs was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning near the intersection of McGregor Boulevard and Whiskey Creek Drive, according to the FHP. She was driven by 28-year-old Jason Polly, of Fort Myers, on a Honda motorcycle.

The driver of a Honda– later identified as Brendan Mulvenna, 37, of Fort Myers– said he’d stopped for an animal crossing McGregor Boulevard, and Polly was unable to stop in time to avoid a crash, State troopers said. The front of Polly’s motorcycle then hit the rear of Mulvenna’s Honda. Polly sustained minor injuries in the wreck and Mulvenna was unhurt.

Thoennes was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased, State troopers said.

Alcohol was a factor for all three involved in the wreck, according to State troopers. The crash remains under investigation.

The model of Mulvenna’s Honda was unclear.