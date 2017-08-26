North Fort Myers man inured in hit-and-run crash in Lee County

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A bicyclist was critically injured Friday night following a hit-and-run crash on McDaniel Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Cheyenne M. Harris, 30, of North Fort Myers, was traveling northbound on McDaniel Drive and was struck by a car traveling southbound on the road, the FHP said.

The driver continued to drive southbound on McDaniel Drive without stopping, the FHP said. The car was described a black four-door sports car.

Harris was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition, the FHP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP at 239-938-1800.