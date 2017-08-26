Lehigh Acres teen injured in hit-and-run crash

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A 13-year-old boy was hit by a car Friday night on Richmond Avenue North, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The victim, of Lehigh Acres, was walking north in the southbound lane of Richmond Avenue North when hit was hit by a car traveling southbound, the FHP said. The car continued to travel south on Richmond Avenue North without stopping.

The victim was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries, the FHP said.