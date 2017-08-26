LaBelle man critically injured in Lee County crash

LABELLE, Fla. A 19-year-old man was critically injured in a crash Saturday morning on County Road 78, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at around 4:49 a.m. on County Road 78 at Caloosa Terrace, the FHP said.

Gabriel De Santiago, of LaBelle, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet traveling westbound on County Road 78, drove onto the north shoulder of the roadway, lost control of the vehicle, struck a tree and landed in a ditch, the FHP said.

De Santiago was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition, the FHP said.

It is unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash, the FHP said.