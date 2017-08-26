Heavy rain, storms cause flooding in SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla. Heavy rain and storms is causing localized flooding in parts of Southwest Florida Saturday, WINK meteorologist Brooke Silverang said.

Flood watches are in effect for Lee and Charlotte counties through Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Widespread showers with occasional thunderstorms will be possible across the watch area, the National Weather Service said.

A flood advisory is also in effect until 3:30 p.m. for western Collier County, the National Weather Service said. Locations that will experience minor flooding, especially in poor drainage areas, includes Naples, Marco Island, Golden Gate Estates, Naples Park and Belle Meade.

WINK News reporter John Trierweiler was live on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Cape Coral:

<br />

Residents in Lee County can pick up sand-bags or sand for standing water issues at the following locations and are advised to bring their own shovels:

Estero Fire and Rescue District on 21510 Three Oaks Pkwy, Estero, FL 33928.

Near Tops Supermarket on 2545 Estero Blvd, Ft Myers Beach, 33931.

San Carlos Park Fire Department Station 51 on 8013 Sanibel Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33967.

Bonita Springs Fire Department on 27701 Bonita Grande Dr, Bonita Springs, FL 34135.

Bayshore Fire Department Station on 17350 Nalle Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917.

South Trail Fire Department on 13500 Sophomore Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33912 (sand bags only).

A sinkhole was reported at Mohawk Parkway and 58th Place, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The intersections and streets highlighted on the map in yellow are closed due to flooding in Cape Coral, according to the Cape Coral Police Department:

Viewers shared photos and videos of flooding to the WINK News Facebook page:

1 of 9



SW 20th street, Cape Coral Posted by Lauren VanDyke on Saturday, August 26, 2017