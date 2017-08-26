FGCU student sexually assaulted after mistaking car for rideshare service

FORT MYERS, Fla. A sexual assault was reported Friday night at Florida Gulf Coast University after a student got into a wrong car, the Florida Gulf Coast University Police Department said.

The victim was at an off-campus location near U.S. 41 with friends and decided to return to campus at around 11:30 p.m., according to the police report. The victim called a rideshare service and it “appeared” she entered the wrong vehicle.

The suspect drove her to campus, but turned into the welcome center area and assaulted the victim, the report said. The suspect then dropped the victim off near Lutgert Hall.

The suspect was described around 20 to 30 years of age, with short black hair, medium build and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and dark shorts, the report said. The car was described as a dark-colored Kia four-door Sedan.

Anyone with information should call University Police Department detective Anderson at 239-590-1956