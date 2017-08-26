2 Fort Myers men arrested in credit card skimmer bust

FORT MYERS, Fla. Two men were arrested Friday in connection with a credit card skimmer bust, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fort Myers residents Marcos Antonio Gomez Cardenas, 27, and Idelberto Hechavarria Lavign, 30, are facing charges of credit card fraud, larceny, using forged credit cards, and identity theft related crimes, deputies said.

Cardenas and Lavign are accused of manufacturing and installing credit card skimmer devices into multiple gas station pumps and using the victim’s personal information to make cloned credit cards, deputies said.

A search warrant led to the seizure of a 2005 Nissan Titan pickup truck, a 2004 Ford F150 pickup truck, $7,860 in cash, 33 cloned credit cards, blank credit cards, gas pump lock keys, credit card readers, credit card encoder devices, multiple computers and tools used to manufacture the cloned cards, deputies said.