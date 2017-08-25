Work from Yoko Ono, others on display at FSW gallery

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Artwork from Yoko Ono and others is now on display at Florida SouthWestern State College.

The innovative FluZUsic/FLUXUS MUSIC exhibit is open at the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery from Friday through Nov. 11. Work from Geoffrey Hendricks, Alison Knowles and Philip Corner was also commissioned for the display.

Fluxus art actively involves the observer and involves simple actions, ideas and objects from everyday life, the gallery said. One work, from Knowles, resembles a sandbox and asks the viewer to walk over thousands of tiny beans.

A public reception will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the gallery on 8099 College Parkway. Click here for more information.