Varsity Lakes Middle School student reports sex crime reported on bus ride

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A Varsity Lakes Middle School student was inappropriately touched Wednesday on a bus on the way home from school, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect sat next to the victim after the victim’s friend got off the bus, according to the report. The suspect began to touch the victim over her clothing and the victim asked him to stop several times and “swiped” his arm away from her.

The suspect continued to inappropriately touch the victim, pulled down his pants and exposed himself, the report said. The suspect grabbed the victim’s head and attempted to push her head towards him.

The victim told him to stop again and the suspect finally changed seats, the report said.

The suspect told deputies he was talking about girls with a friend before he sat down next to the victim and was dared to “tickle her,” the report said. The suspect denied exposing himself to the victim.

The victim’s family decided not to prosecute the suspect for lewd and lascivious battery, the report said.

But the student was disciplined for his actions, according to the Lee County School District.