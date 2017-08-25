Suspect arrested in connection with death of Clewiston teen

CLEWISTON, Fla. A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the death of 17-year-old Jeremy Penton, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Damien Claro, who remains at the Hendry County Jail, faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held without bond, deputies said.

Penton’s body was found at around 2:39 a.m. Aug. 6 in the Twin Lakes area, deputies said.

The circumstances leading up to his killing remain unclear.

No further information was immediately available.