Seawall collapses into Cape Coral canal
CAPE CORAL, Fla. Heavy rain and storms across Southwest Florida caused a seawall to collapse into a canal near Hancock Parkway in Cape Coral .
“There was no warning signs, there was absolutely nothing. It was up in one piece one day, the next day it was down,” homeowner George Miller said. “Everything was perfectly fine up until eight weeks ago.”
Miller is working to rebuild the seawall as soon as possible.
|Reporter:
|Michelle Kingston
MKingstonWINK
|Writer:
|Katherine Viloria