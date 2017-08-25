Rain brings localized flooding to Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. Scattered rain and storms associated with a tropical wave pose a threat for localized flooding across Southwest Florida on Friday.

The wave isn’t related to Hurricane Harvey, which is poised to slam the Gulf coast of Texas, but it will nonetheless bring a greater-than-normal chance of rain throughout the day, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

A flood watch is in effect until Saturday morning for Glades, Hendry and Collier counties, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. The National Weather Service in Tampa, which oversees Lee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, hasn’t issued a watch yet, but similar conditions exist.

“If you do have some dinnertime plans, or any plans on this Friday evening, the umbrella is a very, very good idea,” Devitt said.

Southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph may also lead to a slight water level rise in Cape Coral and coastal areas, Devitt said.

Temperatures will be rain-cooled, with the high expected to reach only 84 in Fort Myers.