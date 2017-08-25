Naples woman arrested in connection with 2016 fatal shooting

NAPLES, Fla. A 41-year-old woman was arrested Friday in connection with the July 2016 death of an 18-year-old man, the Naples Police Department said.

Connie Serbu, of Naples, was accused of confronting and fatally shooting Xavier Sierra, of Golden Gates, in a wooden area near 750 Goodlette Rd. North, police said.

John Vargas, Serbu’s brother, was also involved in the confrontation and succumbed to a gunshot wound, police said.

Serbu faces a second-degree murder charge and is being held at the Collier County Jail without bond, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.