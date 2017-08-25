Lee County food charity seeks votes for $25K grant

FORT MYERS, Fla. A local Meals on Wheels program is competing with charities across the country for a $25,000 grant.

Community Cooperative of Lee County is soliciting votes from the public in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist contest. The top 40 among the 200 programs in the running will receive grants.

The money would go toward a new refrigerated truck to transport the organization’s mobile pantry food around the county, Community Cooperative CEO Tracey Galloway said.

Click here to vote. Balloting ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday.