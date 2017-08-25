Leak, chemical odor force Sanibel rec center closure

SANIBEL, Fla. A roof leak that led to a chemical odor has forced the closure of the Sanibel Recreation Center, the city manager’s office said.

Friday’s after-school program and youth recreation basketball league activities scheduled for the center have been canceled. The center is likely to remain closed for the rest of the day.

Water leaked into the center’s electrical systems room, according to the city manager’s office. Staff and repair personnel are on site to begin work on a fix.