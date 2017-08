FORT MYERS, Fla.- September is National Fall Prevention Awareness Month. Every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency room for a fall related injury. WINK’s Kristin Sanchez talked to physical therapist Dr. Jeremy Beasley about what you can do to improve balance and prevent falls.

All September FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers are offering free fall risk assessments. To schedule call (239) 562-5616.