I-75 northbound clear after crash at Caloosahatchee Bridge

FORT MYERS, Fla. A crash blocked northbound Interstate 75 for more than an hour Friday morning at the bridge crossing the Caloosahatchee River, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck took place around 5:16 a.m., and the road was clear by 7 a.m., according to the FHP. It involved a pickup truck and a Ford car, FHP Lt. Greg Bueno said.

The bridge is between exits 141 and 143.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was hurt.