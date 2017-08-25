Collier sheriff using data to map real-time heroin overdoses

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) A Florida sheriff’s agency is using software to map real-time heroin overdoses.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it was the first in the state to use the overdose mapping program. The agency also created a heroin task force in 2015.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said the technology will help alert law enforcement to overdose spikes caused by a bad batch of drugs or new types of drugs. Some can be absorbed through the skin and pose a risk for first responders. It could also help paramedics know when to stock ambulances with extra Narcan.

Authorities said they are only responding to a fraction of the overdoses and need other agencies to participate to give a more complete picture. The head of the mapping program said it’s being used by 89 other agencies in the U.S.