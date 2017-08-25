Audit praises Florida agency’s response to Pulse massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) An internal review mostly praises the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s response to the nightclub shooting in Orlando but says improvements could be made in how the state agency identifies victims and notifies next of kin.

The report released Friday is a self-review of the Florida Department’s response to the massacre, although the Orlando Police Department was the primary responding agency.

A separate review of the Orlando Police Department’s response is still ongoing.

The Florida Department’s report says in the rush to get to the scene, agents didn’t bring common equipment. It recommends having “go-bags” with equipment that agents can take for quick deployment.

Forty-nine people were killed last year in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The Orlando Sentinel first reported on the review.