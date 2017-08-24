Photo shoot spotlights superhero strength of children battling illnesses

LOS ANGELES (WTSP) Kids battling serious illnesses are some of the strongest people around so a photographer and costume designer set out to make sure the superhuman strength they have inside was visible on the outside.

Los Angeles photographer Josh Rossi and his wife, Roxana, worked with costume designer Julie Whiteley to create the Real Justice League photo shoot.

As Rossi put it, the shoot was a way to “showcase their inner strength in a way that would bring a smile to their faces as well as others struggling with similar issues.”