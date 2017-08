NAPLES, Fla. More than two dozen dogs that were living in over-run and under-equipped facilities in Puerto Rico are now safe at the Humane Society of Naples.

An organization called Operation Grey Muzzle flew a total of 200 dogs to the U.S., with 27 coming to Naples and the rest going to North Carolina.

Watch the video to meet Rosebud, the first of the dogs that went to Naples get adopted.