Lee County commissioners mull dogs on beach policy

FORT MYERS, Fla. Heather Merchant, a former Bonita Springs council member, is asking the Lee County Parks & Recreation advisory board to implement a consistent dogs on the beach policy.

The advisory board is scheduled to vote at 10 a.m. on Aug. 31 at Lee County Manatee Park on 10901 Palm Beach Blvd. The advisory board’s decision will then be presented to Lee County Commissioners for final action.