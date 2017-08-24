Gun found on student at Gateway Charter High; arrest made

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 14-year-old boy accused of bringing a gun to Gateway Charter High School was arrested Wednesday, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest log.

A gun and five rounds in a magazine were found in the student’s backpack, charter school officials said.

The student was caught smoking marijuana and the weapon was found while charter school officials were searching his backpack, the charter school officials said.

Both the drugs and the gun were confiscated following the discovery, said Colleen Reynolds, a spokesperson for the school.

“Our highest priority is the safety and security of our students,” Reynolds said in a statement. “All appropriate actions were taken and we continue to cooperate with authorities,” Reynolds said in a statement.

The teen is facing a charge of possession of a weapon on school property.

Principal Amber Jensen sent a voice message to parents:

Dear Parents:

We had an unfortunate incident occur at school today that you should be made aware of. Toward the end of the school day, marijuana and a weapon were discovered and confiscated. I am very proud of our staff for their very quick and precise reactions and although this is troubling, no danger was ever present for our students. As you know we are bound by privacy laws and cannot discuss any specific student issues, however please be assured that all appropriate actions have been taken and we will continue to ensure that the safety and security of our students is our highest priority.