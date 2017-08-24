Flood watch issued for Collier, Hendry counties

FORT MYERS, Fla. A flood watch was issued Thursday morning for Collier and Hendry counties, the National Weather Service Miami said.

The flood watch will be in effect from 11 a.m. to Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service Miami.

Flood Watch in effect from later this morning through Saturday morning. Stay tuned with the latest NWS Miami forecast. pic.twitter.com/t0zJ5MSpt4 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 24, 2017

Residents can expect possible areas of heavy rain and the potential for street flooding.

“If canals and drainage ways become flooded, it could also allow for water to rise high enough to enter some structures, especially in low lying areas,” The National Weather Service Miami said in a release.