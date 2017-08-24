FHP provides steps to take if car breaks down on bridge
FORT MYERS, Fla. Bridges with no shoulders pose a threat to drivers dealing with car troubles.
A five-vehicle crash took place Wednesday night on U.S. 41 at the Caloosahatchee Bridge after an SUV slammed into a car with a flat tire parked on the side of the road.
Shortly after the first wreck, a second crash took place on the bridge, the Fort Myers Police Department said. The driver rear-ended another car and created a chain reaction, which left a truck hanging off the bridge.
Preventative measures can be taken to avoid being involved in a dangerous crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
- Make yourself visible to other drivers if you have to pull over on a bridge.
- Slow down and pay attention if you’re driving and see someone stranded.
- Take immediate action if your engine warning light turns on, before you start driving.
- Immediately call 911 or the FHP for help if you’re car breaks down on a bridge.
|Reporter:
|Kim Powell
KimPowellWINK
|Writer:
|Katherine Viloria