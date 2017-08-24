Crash blocks portion of Summerlin Road in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. A Thursday morning crash blocked the southbound lanes of Summerlin Road, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

At least one person was hurt, police said.

The wreck happened around 9:31 a.m. on Summerlin Road near Hawks Landing Drive, south of Boy Scout Drive, according to police. The southbound lanes of Summerlin Road are closed toward Maple Drive.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear.

No further information was immediately available.