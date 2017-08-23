Woman shot, wounded in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A woman was hospitalized after she was shot Tuesday night, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Durante Clark, 22, was arrested at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said. Clark is in a relationship with the woman, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s unclear exactly where the shooting took place.

The victim, whom the sheriff’s office did not identify, was taken to the Bayfront Hospital emergency room and later to another hospital. Her condition is unclear.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately release Clark’s mugshot. He faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

No further information was immediately available.