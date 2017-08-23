Truck dangles off Caloosahatchee Bridge following 2 crashes

FORT MYERS, Fla. Two crashes shut down South Cleveland Avenue at the Caloosahatchee Bridge Wednesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

“Two separate and simultaneous” crashes happened at around 9:50 p.m. and shut down the southbound lanes of South Cleveland Avenue, the Fort Myers Police Department said. One northbound lane remains open.

One crash involved five cars and the other wreck involved two cars, police said.

A truck was dangling off the bridge, but no injuries were reported from either crash, police said. The lanes are expected to be blocked until approximately 12 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear at this time.

No further information was immediately available.