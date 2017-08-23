Sex crime reported at Gateway Charter High School in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. A sexual battery was reported Tuesday on a private bus on the way to Gateway Charter High School, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s father said the suspect made “several unwelcomed sexual advances towards his daughter,” according to a report.

The victim said the inappropriate touching began last week and she asked the suspect to stop, the report said. The suspect attempted to touch the victim multiple times without her consent while trying to force her to touch him in return.

The situation escalated Monday at around 6:45 a.m. when the suspect sat next to the victim on the bus and forced his hand underneath her clothing, the report said.

The suspect attempted to inappropriately touch the victim again later that day on the first floor of the school located at 12770 Gateway Blvd, the report said. This time the victim “advised him to stop in a more forcible way.”

The suspect was asked to write down what happened between him and the victim after the crime was reported, the report said.

The sexual battery remains under investigation.