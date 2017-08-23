Scattered storms, increasing clouds for Wednesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 92 degrees with increased cloud cover and scattered storms for Wednesday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

A tropical wave will bring an estimated 2 to 4 inches of rain over the next five days to Southwest Florida.

“So you can really see the influence of that tropical wave smacked down on top of us, and that means an unsettled weather pattern, more clouds than sun and an opportunity for scattered rain and storms including Thursday, Friday and all the way towards the weekend,” Devitt said.

