Rescued SWFL pit bull to compete for national award

GATEWAY, Fla. A Southwest Florida pit bull named Abigail will compete against dogs from across the country for the American Humane Hero Dog Award.

Abigail was rescued in 2016 from suspected dogfighting in Miami, where she sustained injuries to her face and ear. It’s believed Abigail was used as dog bait.

Abigail recovered from surgeries and was adopted by Gateway resident Megan Contreras earlier this year.

“She saw what humans are capable of in the worst possible way,” Contreras said. “Her mission now is to diminish that stigma that people have against pit bulls.”

The annual nationwide competition will be held in California in September.

“We want the world to see what she is capable of and what she is continuing to do,” Contreras said.

American Humane, the organization that stages the event, seeks to promote the bonds between animals and humans and uses the awards to recognize “courageous acts of heroism performed by our four-legged best friends.”

The winner will be determined by a public vote on American Humane’s website.

“She defines hope. She defines forgiveness. She defines survivor,” Contreras said.

Abigail already won the “emerging hero dogs” category and faces six other pooches vying for the Hero Dog Award.

Victoria Frazier, who fostered Abigail before Contreras adopted the dog, chose Dogs on Deployment, an organization that connects military members with volunteers who take care of their animals while they’re deployed, to receive the prize money.

Dogs on Deployment got $2,500 when Abigail won the emerging hero dogs category and would get an additional $5,000 if she wins the Hero Dog Award.

To vote for Abigail, click here. The voting deadline is on Aug. 30.