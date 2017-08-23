Punta Gorda armed robbery suspect arrested in California

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A man accused of an armed convenience store robbery in May was arrested Tuesday in California.

A tip led U.S. Marshals to an area outside Irving, California, where Dickman was taken in custody, the Punta Gorda Police Department.

He’s suspected of taking an undisclosed amount of cash from a Circle K on 3035 Tamiami Trail, police said. The clerk told police a man implied he had a gun, asked for two plastic bags full of cash and ordered the clerk to go in the bathroom and stay there for five minutes.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers will give the tipster a $1,000 reward, the organization said.

Authorities didn’t provide an age or address for Dickman.