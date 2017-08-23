Jars filled with photos found in water by Naples Pier

NAPLES, Fla. It’s the kind of mystery you might see in a movie.

Personal photos were found inside three jars discovered in about 12 feet of water by the Naples Pier.

The photos were rolled up, tied together with string and suspended in a gooey brown liquid. Volunteers came about the jars during the annual pier cleanup a few days ago.

Different people are shown in the photos found in each jar.

“The mystery just grows and grows and grows for us,” Naples Harbormaster Roger Jacobsen said after opening one of them.

The jars don’t appear to have been in the water for long. The cap isn’t rusted, and no barnacles are attached.

“We’re hoping someone can identify these people and tell us what it’s all about, because it is a little unusual,” Jacobsen said.

