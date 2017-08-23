Cape Coral man accused of being ‘mobile mechanic’ arrested

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 50-year-old man accused of being a mechanic impersonator was arrested Saturday, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Brian Charles Battaglia, of Fort Myers Beach, would allegedly approach a potential victim in a parking lot and would tell them there was break fluid on the ground under their vehicle, police said. Battaglia identified himself as a mechanic and would get under the vehicle to “assist.”

Battaglia would pretend to fix the issue and would even purchase a $3 bottle of brake fluid for the victims car, police said. Victims would then give Battaglia “money for his troubles.”

Battaglia, who remains in custody at the Lee County Jail, faces a charge of scheming to defraud, police said.