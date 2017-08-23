9 Lakeland officers suspended after speeding to dog competition

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) Nine Lakeland police officers have been suspended after driving at very high speeds during a trip to a police dog competition.

Chief Larry Giddens read a statement saying he’s embarrassed and disappointed in the conduct of his K9 officers, who were suspended Tuesday for a day or two.

Acting on a tip, investigators checked the video in the police cars, which showed they reached speeds of up to 101 mph (162 kph) on Interstate 10 in February.