Vehicle linked to Englewood killing found in Sarasota County

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. A maroon Mercury Grand Marquis linked with a death investigation was found Monday night in Sarasota County, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

One person was found dead and two people were hurt Sunday morning at a home on the 2700 block of 11th Street, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were searching for a man who fled the scene in a vehicle matching the description of the one found.

No arrests have been made in the case.

No further information was immediately available.