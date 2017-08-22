Golden Gate sexual battery suspect in custody on unrelated charges

NAPLES, Fla. A suspect in three separate sexual batteries in Golden Gate is in custody facing unrelated charges, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The suspect, whom the sheriff’s office declined to identify, is being held at the Naples Jail Center, and deputies are searching for evidence necessary for sexual battery charges to be filed, the sheriff’s office said.

The sexual batteries took place Aug. 1, 2016 near 19th Place Southwest, June 18, 2017 on the north side of Golden Gate Parkway, and July 23, 2017 at a home north of Golden Gate Parkway and east of Santa Barbara Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office released a sketch of the suspect after the first and second crimes and later identified him as a suspect in the third.

The first victim said she thought she was going to be killed when she was attacked outside her home while looking for her keys.

“He dragged me out to the backyard. We were struggling. I was fighting for my life trying to scream, but he kept trying to strangle me,” she said.

Anyone with information about the cases is urged to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300. To remain anonymous and eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).