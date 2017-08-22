Scattered storms, increasing clouds for Tuesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 93 degrees with increased cloud cover and scattered storms Tuesday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

Devitt highlighted the increased rain chances associated with the week ahead. Areas of Southwest Florida can expect between 2 and 4 inches of rain over the next five to six days.

“So obviously for the next few days we have our daily scattered storms, but for the next few days they’re gonna see a little bit of a kick,” Devitt said.

