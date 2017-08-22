Naples girl celebrates birthday by collecting supplies for troops

NAPLES, Fla. A 6-year-old girl is using her birthday wish to gather donations for troops overseas.

Kendyll Cox, of Naples, wants to be a soldier when she grows up, like her mother Senior Airman Sarah Cox. Until then, Kendyll wants to support troops from home by sending them care packages.

“I love my country,” Kendyll said. “I want to fight for our country so the bad people won’t be here.”

Kendyll will be turning 7-years-old in September and instead of receiving gifts she is asking for supplies like toothpaste, toothbrushes and deodorant.

“For some troops who don’t have things, I feel sad for them, but when I do give them things, I feel happy for them,” Kendyll said.

Strangers have been donating boxes filled with supplies and one box in particular was extra special.

Marine Lance Cpl. Austin Ruiz, 19, of Naples, was killed Jan. 13 in a live fire exercise at the 29 Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in California.

Ruiz’s family donated a box with his untouched games.

“I believe their intention was to share and that’s what it says on this one, to share,” Sarah said.

For more information on how to donate, visit Operation Birthday Donation or email Sarah at [email protected]

“I’m going to be doing this for a long time and I think I might do this almost every year for my birthday,” Kendyll said.