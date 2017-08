FORT MYERS, Fla. The district’s weapon policy will be the topic of discussion at a briefing before a board meeting Tuesday afternoon.

A proposal would allow students ages 18 years and older to keep concealed encased guns in their cars, and the superintendent could grant employees to carry weapons outside of their vehicle under special permission.

The briefing will begin at 2 p.m. at the school board at 2855 Colonial Blvd.