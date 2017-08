SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can attend the opening of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee office Tuesday afternoon.

The grand opening will feature a children’s museum showcasing Republican history, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

The event will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at office at 7910 Summerlin Lakes Drive.

Call 239-636-8779 to RSVP.