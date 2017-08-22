Florida bill would block use of food stamps for soda

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) A House Republican filed a proposal Friday that seeks to prevent people from using food-assistance benefits to buy soft drinks.

The bill (HB 47) by Rep. Ralph Massullo, a dermatologist from Lecanto, is filed for the 2018 legislative session, which starts in January.

The proposal would direct the Florida Department of Children and Families to seek approval of a federal waiver that would allow the state to ban the use of benefits in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to buy soft drinks.

The SNAP program traditionally was known as food stamps.