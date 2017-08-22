I-75 NB traffic clear after crash in Charlotte County

Don't take I-75 northbound through Charlotte County. This crash is expected to tie up traffic for hours: http://bit.ly/2xq6TzB Share this stream so your friends don't get stuck. Posted by WINK News on Tuesday, August 22, 2017

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A crash caused traffic delays Tuesday on Interstate 75 at Exit 167 and Harborview Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. and blocked the northbound left and center lanes, the FHP said.

Traffic was backed up at least a mile. The roadblock was expected to remain for several hours, but cleared up at around 6:20 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear.

No further information was immediately available.