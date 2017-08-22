Cape Coral man sentenced to life for sex crimes against child

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 71-year-old Cape Coral man was sentenced to life in prison for sexual battery and molestation of an 11-year-old, the state attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Sergio Oliveros, of the 1900 block of Northeast 33rd Terrace, was arrested in April 2016 after the victim’s family visited his home. He was later found guilty of capital sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation.

He also received a 25-year prison sentence, which will run concurrently with his life term, and lifetime sex-offender probation. He was ordered never to have contact with the victim or the family again.