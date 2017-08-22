Bonita Springs man arrested in Wells Fargo bank robbery

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with a Monday afternoon bank robbery, the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said Tuesday morning.

Linn Richard Thompson, of Bonita Springs, is accused of robbing the Wells Fargo bank at 9150 Bonita Beach Road SE.

The suspect allegedly entered the bank around 1 p.m. and demanded money from the teller, according to a Southwest Crime Stoppers press release.

The suspect then left the bank and fled in a blue Jeep Liberty, according to witnesses who took photographs.

Deputies later found the vehicle at an Advanced Auto Parts store on South Tamiami Trail, according to a press release. The vehicle’s owner, later identified as Thompson, was brought in for questioning.

Thompson was arrested Monday evening and was taken to the Lee County Jail. He’s facing a robbery charge and is being held without bond.

Thompson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 25.