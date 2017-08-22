2 facing charges in East Naples dine-and-dash

EAST NAPLES, Fla. Two people accused of dining and dashing this weekend at a restaurant on Thomasson Drive are facing retail theft charges.

Two diners, later identified as Naples residents Katrina Spirko, 37, and Jeffrey Tellez, 45, ordered expensive dishes and twelve beers totaling $125 at FoxBoro Sports Tavern at 4420 Thomasson Drive.

They tried to pay the bill with a credit card, but it was declined.

“It was time to get the bill…as soon as we turned our backs they took off running,” said server Mike Miragliuolo.

Miragliuolo said he took off after Tellez as they ran down U.S. 41, going in and out of traffic, and said “I’m sticking with ya wherever you go, I’m going.” Spirko ran in a different direction.

Owner Thom Popoli said he was appreciative of Miragliuolo’s pursuit of the suspects attempting to leave his restaurant without paying.

“I’m not trying to glamorize what he did, its almost foolish, however hes very brave and loyal so I want to raise him up as a hero,” Popoli said.

As a small business owner, Popoli said he was saddened by the situation.

When FoxBoro patrons learned of the dine-and-dash, they all contributed a tip for Miragliuolo.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Tellez on scene, while Spirko later turned herself in.

Bond was set at $1,000 each, and their next court appearances are scheduled for Sept. 13.