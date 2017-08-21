‘Person of interest’ detained after Bonita bank robbery

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. A “person of interest” is in custody after a Wells Fargo bank was robbed Monday afternoon, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

A man dressed in a camouflage hoodie with a mask covering his face was seen shortly before 1 p.m. entering the bank at 9150 Bonita Beach Road SE, a few blocks east of U.S. 41, according to Crime Stoppers. He left moments later in a dark blue four-door truck with no license plate.

It’s unclear how much money was taken.

The person of interest has been detained but not arrested, Crime Stoppers said.