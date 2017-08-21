School bus crash blocks McGregor Blvd. in south Fort Myers

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. The northbound lanes of McGregor Boulevard were shut down Monday morning due to a crash involving a school bus, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of A and W Bulb Road and McGregor Boulevard.

It’s unclear if any children were on the bus. The circumstances leading up to the crash and extent of injuries were also unclear.

No further information was immediately available.