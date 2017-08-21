Port Charlotte man, 64, killed in US 41 crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A 64-year-old man died from injuries suffered Saturday in a crash at U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Wade Martin Byington, of Port Charlotte, was driving a 2005 Nissan Frontier westbound on Harbor Boulevard and failed to stop at the red light at U.S. 41, according to the FHP.

He collided with a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by Christopher Ryan Green, 26, also of Port Charlotte, who sustained minor injuries, the FHP said.

Byington was initially taken to Fawcett Hospital before he was pronounced dead, according to the FHP.

Green was carrying prescription medications without a prescription, an FHP investigation revealed. But it’s unclear if he’ll face charges related to the crash.